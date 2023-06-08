Cinema Chat: Two premieres headed to the Michigan Theater plus and 'The Angry Black Girl and her Monster' opens this weekend

TWO OUTSTANDING PREMIERE SCREENINGS, ONLY AT THE MICHIGAN

"I'm a Virgo" — THURSDAY, JUNE 15 AT 7 PM w/ POST-SCREENING Q&A

This is an upcoming absurdist comedy Amazon Prime television series created by Boots Riley and starring Jharrel Jerome. The first four episodes will be premiered at the Michigan Theater Thursday, June 15. All seven episodes are set to be released on Prime Video on June 23, 2023.

Cootie is a 13-foot-tall, 19-year-old Black man raised by his Aunt Lafrancine and Uncle Martisse in Oakland, California. He is shielded from the outside world until being accidentally discovered by a group of teenage political activists.

Actor Brett Gray will be in attendance for a post-film discussion. Brett is an actor and singer best known for starring as Jamal Turner in the Netflix series "On My Block" and Dal R'El in the Paramount+/Nickelodeon animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy."

MARK YOUR CALENDAR – One Night Only Thursday, June 22 – tickets on sale now! A Red Carpet screening of "Asteroid City"

Wes Anderson brought cowboys, aliens and movie stars to the Cannes Film Festival on a week ago Tuesday, earning a six-minute standing ovation at its world premiere in the Lumiere Theater in Cannes.

Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Norton, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum are among the starry ensemble cast — many of whom were in attendance at the Grand Palais with their notoriously stylish and exacting director.

The project tells of a desert tourist trap that was one the sites of an asteroid landing, which also doubles as the location of an annual camp for “stargazers and space cadets.” The conceit is a story-within-a-story, as the cast plays a troupe of actors and stage crew for a play. Johansson had the Cannes crowd swooning as a movie star derailed in Asteroid City (and also as an actress playing that actress in the meta story).

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 9 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformer -- the Maximals -- to the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

"The Angry Black Girl and her Monster" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 9 AT THE STATE

An American science-fiction horror film written and directed by Bomani J. Story in his directorial debut. It stars Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad L. Coleman and is adapted from Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein.” The film follows a brilliant teenage girl named Vicara (Hayes), who resurrects her brother from the dead, only for him to come back a vengeful monster. The film premiered at the South by Southwest film festival.

The world of seventeen-year-old genius Vicaria (Laya DeLeon Hayes) is rife with violence, police brutality, and drug abuse. After losing mother, and later her brother to violence, Vicaria vows to stop the violence bringing her family back to life. She successfully resurrects her brother, but it soon becomes apparent that she has brought back a monster that is hungry for vengeance.

"Daliland" — OPENS SUNDAY, JUNE 11 AT THE MICHIGAN

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mary Harron ("I Shot Andy Warhol," "American Psycho"), this film stars Ben Kingsley as the titular Salvador Dalí, a world-renowned artist from the 20th century. The film focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Dalí and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the film is told through the eyes of James (Christopher Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show. Rupert Graves, Suki Waterhouse, Andreja Pejic and Ezra Miller also star.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Hedwig and the Angry Itch" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 9 AT 9:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

A German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas is the victim of a botched sex-change operation. Adapted from the critically acclaimed off-Broadway rock theater hit, the film tells the story of the "internationally ignored" rock singer, Hedwig, and her search for stardom and love.

"Howl's Moving Castle" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 11 AT 3 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE!!!)

Sophie (Emily Mortimer) has an uneventful life at her late father's hat shop, but all that changes when she befriends wizard Howl (Christian Bale), who lives in a magical flying castle. However, the evil Witch of Waste (Lauren Bacall) takes issue with their budding relationship and casts a spell on young Sophie, which ages her prematurely. Now Howl must use all his magical talents to battle the jealous hag and return Sophie to her former youth and beauty.

"The Birdcage" — PLAYS MONDAY, JUNE 12 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Films We Love series

In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara Keeley (Calista Flockhart) shakily introduce their future in-laws. Val's father, Armand (Robin Williams), a gay Miami drag club owner, pretends to be straight and attempts to hide his relationship with Albert (Nathan Lane), his life partner and the club's flamboyant star attraction, so as to please Barbara's father, controversial Republican Sen. Kevin Keeley (Gene Hackman).

"Safety Last!" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JUNE 13 AT 1:30 PM AND 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics film series

Presented with live accompaniment from Head Organist Andrew Rogers! A boy (Harold Lloyd) moves to New York City to make enough money to support his loving girlfriend (Mildred Davis), but soon discovers that making it in the big city is harder than it looks. When he hears that a store manager will pay $1,000 to anyone who can draw people to his store, he convinces his friend, the "human fly," (Bill Strother) to climb the building and split the profit with him. But when his pal gets in trouble with the law, he must complete the crazy stunt on his own.

"Diòba" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JUNE 13 AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Ann Arbor Film Festival Presents Series

Elba is an indigenous woman who has lost her roots. She is 63 years old and lives alone in a humble peasant house located inside a forest. Elba is a hermit consumed by her own life. The day arrives when Elba must battle her own delusions, revive them and expel them, which may not help her rediscover herself, her essence, and her roots.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning animated Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

"Sanctuary"

This is a 2022 American psychological thriller film directed by Zachary Wigon from a screenplay by Micah Bloomberg. It stars Margaret Qualley (Andie McDowell’s daughter) and Christopher Abbott.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022

Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, it tells the story of a dominatrix (Margaret Qualley) and Hal (Christopher Abbott), her wealthy client. About to inherit his late father's position and fortune, Hal tries to end their relationship, but when his attempt to cut ties backfires, disaster ensues.

"You Hurt My Feelings"

A selection from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival from director Nicole Holofcener (Academy Award nominee for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?") starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies.

A brilliantly relatable/witty New York comedy that follows Beth (Louis-Dreyfus), a popular writer, and her husband Don (Menzies), who share a loving relationship. Even after decades of marriage, parenting, and their own successful careers, their physical spark has somehow not. But when Beth discovers that Don has been untruthful to her about his opinion of her work for years -- Beth's world comes crashing down. Has their whole relationship been one Big Fat Lie?

"Polite Society"

A 2023 Sundance breakout hit! A martial artist-in-training believes she must save her older sister from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, she tries to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

