Cinema Chat: The Rose Bowl comes to the Michigan Theater and a whole bunch of special screenings hit downtown Ann Arbor!

GO BLUE! ROSE BOWL TO BE SCREENED AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER NEW YEAR'S DAY

ANN ARBOR, MI – Playing in the Rose Bowl is an annual team goal for the University of Michigan football team, a goal which they achieved! On New Year’s Day, if you are not able to go to Pasadena, CA to see the #1 ranked Wolverines play in the Rose Bowl itself you can watch the game at the beautiful and historic Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor with a theater full of other Michigan football fans.

The game starts at 5:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1, 2024, and the Michigan Theater’s doors will open at 4:15 for this special FREE screening of this legendary game. The Michigan Wolverines, champions of the Big Ten Conference, will play the Alabama Crimson Tide, champions of the Southeastern Conference, for this College Football Playoff Semifinal.

This will be Michigan’s 21st appearance in the Rose Bowl Game. Alabama will make its eighth trip to Pasadena for The Granddaddy of all college bowl games. This will be the sixth meeting of Michigan and Alabama. Michigan is favored to even the score of these two storied football programs. The schools have played 5 times, with 4 of the matchups being at post-season bowl games. Alabama leads the all-time series against Michigan, 3-2. The team and Michigan fans are hungry for a Rose Bowl win to even the series with Alabama and qualify to move on to the National Championship game.

Michigan won its third consecutive Big Ten Championship with a 26-0 victory over Iowa. The Wolverines finished the season with a perfect 13-0 overall record and 9-0 mark in conference play. On January 1, 1998, under coach Lloyd Carr, Michigan won the Rose Bowl and were acclaimed as the National Champions for the 1997 season. Michigan’s ultimate goal is to be named National Champions of the 2023 College Football season by winning the Rose Bowl and moving on to the National Championship game on January 8.

Alabama won 11 consecutive games on its way to the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia, 27-24, to finish the season 12-1 with an 8-0 record in the SEC.

Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase at the theater.

NOTE: Tickets for the Michigan Theater screening are SOLD OUT, but tickets at other theater venues are available. Click here for more information. Michigan Theater members can also get on a waitlist by e-mailing the Michigan Theater directly.

SPECIAL SCREEENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Die Hard" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for, but the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. From director John McTiernan. Also starring Alan Rickman.

"The Thing" — PLAYS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Nights at the State series

In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at a sled dog. When they take in the dog, it brutally attacks both human beings and canines in the camp and they discover that the beast can assume the shape of its victims. A resourceful helicopter pilot (Kurt Russell) and the camp doctor (Richard Dysart) lead the camp crew in a desperate, gory battle against the vicious creature before it picks them all off, one by one. From director John Carpenter.

"Frozen" — PLAYS SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Kids 12 & Under Free!!!

When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna's sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell. Although their epic journey leads them to encounters with mystical trolls, a comedic snowman (Josh Gad), harsh conditions, and magic at every turn, Anna and Kristoff bravely push onward in a race to save their kingdom from winter's cold grip.

"The Apartment" — PLAYS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Films We Love series

Insurance worker C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) lends his Upper West Side apartment to company bosses to use for extramarital affairs. When his manager Mr. Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray) begins using Baxter's apartment in exchange for promoting him, Baxter is disappointed to learn that Sheldrake's mistress is Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), the elevator girl at work whom Baxter is interested in himself. Soon, Baxter must decide between the girl he loves and the advancement of his career. From writer/director Billy Wilder.

"The Princess Bride" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JANUARY 6 AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 7 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Kids 12 & under free on January 7!!!

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Directed by Rob Reiner, based on William Goldman's novel "The Princess Bride", and starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin.

COMING FEBRUARY 6: MANDY PATINKIN LIVE ON STAGE AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER!!!

Before he was a movie star, ("The Princess Bride," "Yentl," "Ragtime"), Emmy-winning TV star ("Homeland," "Chicago Hope"), and TikTok phenom, Mandy Patinkin was a Tony-winning Broadway legend ("Evita," "Sunday in the Park With George," "The Secret Garden"). He will be live-on-stage at the Michigan Theater in concert for his musical show BEING ALIVE. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Poor Things"

From director Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Favourite," 2018) and starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

"The Boys in the Boat"

A sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world. Starring Joel Edgerton.

"Ferrari"

A 2023 American biographical sports based on the 1991 biography "Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine" by motorsport journalist Brock Yates. The film follows the personal and professional struggles of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian founder of the car manufacturer Ferrari S.p.A.. Adam Driver portrays the titular subject, and co-stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. Ferrari was selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

The film is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950's Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for their one son. Ferrari struggles with the acknowledgement of another. His driver's lust to win pushes them out to the edge. He wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

"The Color Purple"

A musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about the life-long struggles of an African American woman living in the south during the early 1900s. From director Blitz Bazawule, aka Blitz the Ambassador, and starring Fantasia Barrino ("American Idol"), Taraji P. Henson ("Hidden Figures"), Halle Bailey ("The Little Mermaid"), Danielle Brooks ("Orange is the New Black"), Colman Domingo ("Selma," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"), Corey Hawkins ("In the Heights"), H.E.R. and producers Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Quincy Jones.

"Wonka"

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. From director Paul King ("Paddington") and starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant.

"The Boy and the Heron"

Has screenings of both the subtitled and dubbed versions of the film.

A 2023 Japanese animated fantasy film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Produced by Studio Ghibli, loosely based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Genzaburō Yoshino, but the film has an original story that is not connected to the novel. Described as a "big fantastical film", it follows a boy named Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki) during the Pacific War who discovers an abandoned tower in his new town after his mother's death and enters a fantastical world with a talking grey heron.

Miyazaki announced his retirement in September 2013 but later reversed this decision. Production spanned approximately seven years, facing delays as it navigated challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Miyazaki's slowed animation pace. According to producer Toshio Suzuki, this is the most expensive film ever produced in Japan. The screenplay draws heavily from Miyazaki's childhood and explores themes of coming of age and coping with a world marked by conflict and loss. Joe Hisaishi composed the film's score, while Kenshi Yonezu wrote and sang the film's theme song, "Spinning Globe".

