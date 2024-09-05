Cinema Chat: 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' opens nationwide, plus see 'The Room' and 'The Front Room' in downtown Ann Arbor!

CONGRATULATIONS TO DAVID FAIR FOR 30 YEARS OF OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM AND COMMUNITY SERVICE!!!

It seems like only yesterday that David Fair came to WEMU and besides his news reporting and hosting NPR’s Morning Edition on WEMU, he started co-hosting Cinema Chat. It has been an honor and pleasure to work with David for these 30 years. He is truly a terrific journalist – objective, fair minded, and balanced. Well, there’s one thing he is not objective, fair minded, and balanced about and that is Ohio State football. He loves Ohio State. He loves Ohio State as much as he hates Star Wars. Despite his love of Ohio State and his disdain for Star Wars, my wife Deb Polich, host of creative:impact and I love David Fair as a colleague and provider of the daily news. Congratulations and much gratitude for David and his great talent and dedicated work in bringing local, state and national news to us every weekday morning!

THE FRESHMAN 100th ANNIVERSARY SCREENING

Presented with live orchestra!!! At the Michigan Theater starring Harold Lloyd on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 PM!!!

Celebrate a hilarious college football film, performed LIVE with wonderful music of the era in Ann Arbor’s beautiful 1920s silent-era movie palace. A comic tall tale of college life, sports, and love. It is the perfect blend of classic cinema, exquisite music, historic architecture, and fun!

AN EVENING WITH BERNADETTE PETERS — LIVE ON-STAGE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 8 PM

Bernadette Peters is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway performers, having received nominations for seven Tony Awards, winning two (plus an honorary award), and nine Drama Desk Awards, winning three. Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals "Mack and Mabel," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Song and Dance," "Into the Woods," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Gypsy." Peters is praised for her TV work on "The Muppet Show," "The Carol Burnett Show" and in other television works, and for her roles in films like "Silent Movie," "The Jerk," "Pennies from Heaven" and "Annie."

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" — OPENS TODAY AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. From director Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara.

"The Front Room" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT THE STATE

An American psychological horror film written and directed by the Eggers Brothers in their feature film debut. The film is based on the 2016 short story of the same name by Susan Hill, and stars Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, and Neal Huff.

Everything goes to hell for newly pregnant Belinda (Brandy Norwood) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere. From directors Max Eggers and Sam Eggers.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Princess Bride" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Directed by Rob Reiner, based on William Goldman's novel of the same name, and starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin.

"Princess Mononoke" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli 2024 Film Series

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of "Spirited Away," and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

"The Room" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Join us for a special evening with Greg Sestero, star of the hit cult classic and writer of the New York Times best-selling "The Disaster Artist," which was turned into a Oscar-nominated movie. A one-of-a-kind experience WITH LIVE COMMENTARY from the man who survived "The Room." Beginning at 6:30 PM, join us for a meet & greet/autograph opportunity with Greg.

Johnny (Tommy Wiseau) is a successful bank executive who lives quietly in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, putting aside any scruple, she seduces Johnny's best friend, Mark. From there, nothing will be the same again.

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors, including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a cadre of shrubbery-challenged knights, the perilous Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, a house of virgins, and a handful of rude Frenchmen. From director Terry Gilliam & Terry Jones and starring Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Terry Jones.

"Hundreds of Beavers" — PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A slapstick epic about a frostbitten battle between Jean Kayak and diabolical beavers--hundreds of them--who stand between him and survival. From writer/director Mike Cheslik.

"Seven Samurai" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 AT 5 PM AND TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 AT 3:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating its 70th anniversary with a brand new 4K restoration! One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, it tells the story of a sixteenth-century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa—featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura—seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope.

"The Talented Mr. Ripley" — PLAYS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Like it's 1999... Film Series

To be young and carefree amid the blue waters and idyllic landscape of sun-drenched Italy in the late 1950s; that's la dolce vita Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) craves—and Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law) leads. When Dickie's father asks Tom to bring his errant playboy son back home to America, Dickie and his beautiful expatriate girlfriend, Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow), never suspect the dangerous extremes to which Ripley will go to make their lifestyle his own. From director Anthony Minghella ("Cold Mountain", "The English Patient").

Still to come:

"The Sixth Sense" — Monday, 9/23 at 7 PM

— Monday, 9/23 at 7 PM "Election" — Monday, 11/4 at 7 PM

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Between the Temples"

A 2024 American comedy-drama film directed by Nathan Silver and written by Silver and C. Mason Wells. The film stars Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Dolly De Leon, Caroline Aaron, Robert Smigel and Madeline Weinstein. Between the Temples premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, it also was featured at the Berlin Film Festival and the Tribecca Film Festival.

In this film, Ben (Jason Schwartzman) is a forty-something cantor losing his voice and possibly his faith. Struggling to meet the expectations of his rabbi, congregation, and not one but two Jewish mothers (Caroline Aaron and Dolly De Leon), Ben finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher re-enters his life as an adult bat mitzvah student. This warm and anxious comedy from prolific writer/director Nathan Silver explores the complexities of belief, connection, and what it means to be a real mensch.

"Good One"

A 2024 American drama film, written, directed, and produced by India Donaldson in her directorial debut. It stars Lily Collias, James Le Gros and Danny McCarthy.

It had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. In India Donaldson's insightful, piercing debut, 17-year-old Sam (Lily Collias) embarks on a three-day backpacking trip in the Catskills with her dad, Chris (James Le Gros) and his oldest friend, Matt (Danny McCarthy). As the two men quickly settle into a gently quarrelsome brotherly dynamic, airing long-held grievances, Sam, wise beyond her years, attempts to mediate. But when lines are crossed and Sam's trust is betrayed, tensions reach a fever pitch, as Sam struggles with her dad's emotional limitations and experiences the universal moment when the parental bond is tested. Selected in both Sundance and Cannes' Directors' Fortnight, this film is an emotionally expansive work that probes the limits of familial trust, understanding, and ultimately, forgiveness.

"My Penguin Friend"

A triumphant tale of friendship between a lonely father and a little lost penguin who recharges his spirit and heals his family with an unshakable, ocean-crossing loyalty. Humble fisherman Joa~o (international star Jean Reno) has turned away from the world in the wake of tragedy. But when he discovers a penguin drifting alone in the ocean, drenched in oil from a spill, his first instinct is to help. To his wife's (Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza) dismay, he not only rescues the sea creature, but takes the flightless bird under his wing. For the first time in years Joa~o starts to feel joy, even if he cannot fathom just how unbreakable a bond is being formed. Based on an emotional true story that riveted the world and filmed on the spectacular coasts of Brazil and Argentina, this is a tale that traverses the magic of the ocean, the beauty of nature, and the transformative power of love. From director David Schurmann.

"Alien: Romulus"

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. From director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead", "Don't Breathe") and starring Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War").

"Didi"

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom. From writer/director and Academy Award winner Sean Wang ("Nai Nai & Wài Pó").

"Sing Sing"

A 2023 American drama film directed by Greg Kwedar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clint Bentley. Based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, the film centers on a group of inmates involved in the creation of theatrical stage shows through the program. It stars professional actors Colman Domingo and Paul Raci, alongside many real-life formerly incarcerated men who were themselves alumni of the program during their incarceration.

The film premiered in the Special Presentations program at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. From writer/director Greg Kwedar.

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. From director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

