Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater introduces 'Noir-vember' film series, plus 'We Live in Time' and 'Rumours' open downtown

INTRODUCING NOIR INTERNATIONAL – A new series coming this Noir-vember

Film Noir emerged from the shadows of post-war Hollywood, but its influence rippled around the world. Noir International is a tip of the fedora to a few of the best films that were born from this iconic era of cinema.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Goodrich" — OPENS TODAY AT THE MULTIPLEX

After his younger second wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab program, Los Angeles art dealer Andy Goodrich seeks out his adult pregnant daughter Grace for help with raising his nine-year-old twins. Starring Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis and from director Hallie Meyers-Shyer (daughter of Nancy Meyers).

"We Live in Time" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 AT THE MICHIGAN

From director John Crowley ("Brooklyn") and starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield as Almut and Tobias, who are brought together by a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story.

"Rumours" — OPENS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 AT THE MICHIGAN

A new black comedy satirizing the political elite starring Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander and more, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

World leaders meet at the G7 but get lost in the woods whilst trying to compose a joint statement on an unspecified global crisis. Beset by thick fog and menaced by undead bog bodies and a giant brain, they navigate the tortured passions between them.

"Look Back" — OPENS MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT THE MICHIGAN (LIMITED SCREENINGS)

Based on the acclaimed manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of “Chainsaw Man”, the film follows two small-town girls, who couldn't be more different, but bond through a love of drawing manga. Through their relationship the film captures the highs and lows of pursuing artistic excellence and the special bonds formed through creative collaboration.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Akira" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

Clandestine army activities threaten the war-torn city of Neo-Tokyo when a mysterious being with powerful psychic abilities escapes his prison and inadvertently draws a violent motorcycle gang into a heinous web of experimentation. As a result, a biker with a twisted mind embarks on a path of war, seeking revenge against a society that once called him weak. From director Katsuhiro Ohtomo.

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" — PLAYS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

Celebrating its 50th anniversary and newly restored 4K. 50 years ago, five youths on a weekend getaway in the Texas countryside fell prey to a butcher in a mask made of human skin and his cannibalistic family, and horror cinema would never be the same. From director Tobe Hooper ("Poltergeist").

Still to come:

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (with a live shadowcast by The Leather Medusas)– Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th at 9:30 PM

"The Crow" (1994) – Wednesday, October 30th at 8:00 PM

– Wednesday, October 30th at 8:00 PM "Halloween" (1978) – Thursday, October 31st at 8:00 PM

"The Birds" — PLAYS MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Hitchcock-tober Film Series

A wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people. Starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor.

Still to come:

"Psycho" (1960) – Monday, October 28th

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Saturday Night"

At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television -- and culture -- forever. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan & Reitman, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live." Full of humor, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, we count down the minutes in real time until we hear those famous words....

"The Apprentice"

A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé -- someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. From director Ali Abbasi ("Border")

"Joker: Folie A Deux" (LAST CALL TONIGHT!!!)

A 2024 American musical psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips from a screenplay co-written with Scott Silver. It is the sequel to "Joker" (2019), loosely based on DC Comics characters, and stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker with Lady Gaga joining the cast as his love interest Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz also reprises her role from the previous film, while Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener join the cast. Principal photography took place in New York City, Los Angeles, and Belleville, New Jersey, from December 2022 to April 2023. The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2024.

The film finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

"The Outrun"

Rona, fresh out of rehab, returns to the wild Orkney Islands after more than a decade away. As she reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up, memories of her childhood merge with the more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery. From writer/director Nora Fingscheidt, starring Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird," "Little Women," "Grand Budapest Hotel") and adapted from the award-winning autobiography by Amy Liptrot. A selection of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

"The Wild Robot"

The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling. From director Christopher Sanders.

"The Substance"

Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this new product, it's called The Substance. IT CHANGED MY LIFE. With The Substance, you can generate another you: younger, more beautiful, more perfect. You just have to share time -- one week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days each... Easy right? If you respect the balance... What could possibly go wrong? From writer/director Coralie Fargeat.

