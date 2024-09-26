Cinema Chat: 'The Wild Robot,' 'Lee,' 'Megalopolis' and more opening this weekend in Ann Arbor

NEW YORK CITY BROADWAY & INDIE FILM TOUR WITH RUSS AND DEB

Experience the magic of Broadway and the world center of Indie Films with our V.I.P. Tours of New York! Join us this fall, October 17-20, for an exclusive, customized adventure tailored for non-profit theaters and their supporters. Led by Cinema Chat Co-Host Russ Collins & creative:impact Host Deb Polich. Write Russ Collins at the Michigan Theater for more information – rcollins@marquee-arts.org

AN EVENING WITH BERNADETTE PETERS — LIVE ON-STAGE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 8 PM

Bernadette Peters is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway performers, having received nominations for seven Tony Awards, winning two (plus an honorary award), and nine Drama Desk Awards, winning three. Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals "Mack and Mabel," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Song and Dance," "Into the Woods," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Gypsy." Peters is praised for her TV work on "The Muppet Show," "The Carol Burnett Show" and in other television works, and for her roles in films like "Silent Movie," "The Jerk," "Pennies from Heaven" and "Annie."

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Wild Robot" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot--ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short -- that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling. From director Christopher Sanders.

"Lee" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 AT THE MICHIGAN

The directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller (Kate Winslet). Miller's singular talent and unbridled tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century's most indelible images of war, including an iconic photo of Miller herself, posing defiantly in Hitler's private bathtub. Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. Her images display both the fragility and ferocity of the human experience. Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood.

"Megalopolis" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

This is a 2024 American epic science fiction drama film written, directed, and produced by Francis Ford Coppola. The film stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman.

Set in an imagined modern United States, it follows visionary architect Cesar Catilina (Driver) as he clashes with the corrupt Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Esposito) in determining how to rebuild the metropolis of New Rome after a devastating disaster. The film references the characters involved in the Catilinarian conspiracy of 63 BC, including Catiline and Cicero, in addition to Caesar.

In development for decades, the film came from Coppola's desire to make a film drawing parallels between the fall of Rome and the future of the United States by setting the events of the Catilinarian conspiracy in modern New York City. He conceived the idea for the film in 1977 and actively started developing it in 1983 and his initial concept came together in 1989. Put on hold for financial reasons, Coppola revived the project in 2001, but it was again abandoned. Coppola announced his return to the film in 2019 and, two years after, sold a portion of his winery in California to spend $120 million of his own money to fund it. Finally, principal photography took place from November 2022 to March 2023, in Georgia. Coppola adopted an experimental style that permitted improvisation during the shoot by letting actors write scenes and himself make spontaneous changes to the script. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered on May 16, 2024.

"My Old Ass" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 AT THE STATE

In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott (Maisy Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott's "old ass" starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn't do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what's becoming a transformative summer. From writer/director Megan Park.

COMING SOON

"Joker: Folie A Deux" — OPENS THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

This film finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him. From writer/director Todd Phillips.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Ghost in the Shell" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

In this Japanese animation, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi trails "The Puppet Master", who illegally hacks into the computerized minds of cyborg-human hybrids. Her pursuit of a man who can modify the identity of strangers leaves Motoko pondering her own makeup and what life might be like if she had more human traits. With her partner, she corners the hacker, but her curiosity about her identity sends the case in an unforeseen direction. From director Mamoru Oshii.

"Jennifer's Body" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

When a demon takes possession of her, high-school hottie Jennifer (Megan Fox) turns a hungry eye on guys who never stood a chance with her before. While evil Jennifer satisfies her appetite for human flesh with the school's male population, her nerdy friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), learns what's happening and vows to put an end to the carnage. From screenwriter Diablo Cody ("Juno") and director Karyn Kusama.

"Fresh Kill" — PLAYS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Live at the screening director Shu Lea Cheang in attendance for a post-film Q&A.

Coined as an eco-cybernoia film, an avant-anarcho ecosatire, this film envisions a post-apocalyptic landscape strewn with electronic detritus and suffering the toxic repercussions of mass marketing in a high-tech commodity culture. “Kill” is Dutch for stream, the film tells the story of two young lesbian parents caught up in a global exchange of industrial waste via contaminated sushi. The place is New York and the time is now. Raw fish lips are the rage on trendy menus across Manhattan. A ghost barge, bearing nuclear refuse, circles the planet in search of a willing port. Household pets start to glow ominously and then disappear altogether. The sky opens up and snows soap flakes. People start speaking in dangerous tongues. A riveting and densely packed film, it evokes the furious rhythms of channel surfing with its rapid-fire editing style.

"Paul McCartney and Wings: One Hand Clapping" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Directed by David Litchfield, this film captured a moment when Paul McCartney and Wings had found and defined their signature sound. Filmed over four days at Abbey Road Studios in August 1974, the film provides an insight into the inner workings of the band as they work and play together in the studio. Including performances of tracks from Wings masterpiece "Band on the Run" (released in 1973), intimate footage of the band hanging out in the studio, combined with audio interview snippets, the film also includes previously unreleased full footage of a solo acoustic performance by Paul called "The Backyard Sessions".

In addition to the film, this screening event includes an introduction by Paul McCartney recorded exclusively for movie theatre audiences as well as unseen Polaroids of the band.

Manhattan Short Film Festival 2024 — PLAYS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Discover your inner film critic by casting your vote for Best Film and Best Actor in the 27th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. You’ll join film lovers in over 500 venues across the globe gathering to see the Ten Finalist in this year’s event. With past finalists garnering Oscar nominations and short films continuing to move into the Hollywood mainstream, come see this entertaining program featuring the best short films in the world today! Ballots supplied upon entry.

"The Blair Witch Project" — PLAYS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Like it's 1999... Film Series

Found video footage tells the tale of three film students (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams) who've traveled to a small town to collect documentary footage about the Blair Witch, a legendary local murderer. Over the course of several days, the students interview townspeople and gather clues to support the tale's veracity. But the project takes a frightening turn when the students lose their way in the woods and begin hearing horrific noises. From directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez.

Still to come:



"Election" — Monday, 11/4 at 7 PM

"How to Power a City" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Cinema & Sustainability Film Series

An independent feature documentary showing stories from the front lines of the clean energy revolution. From zeitgeist clean energy projects and early solar adopters to investors trying to bolster local economies with clean energy, to environmental justice communities fighting to keep the lights on, the film showcases the people leading the way to our nation’s clean energy future.

What began as a look at solar and wind power in the large urban sprawls of New York City, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and Detroit/Highland Park soon expanded to include towns in mountainous Vermont and communities throughout Puerto Rico. This allows the film to subtly explore what it means to be a city and the malleability of developed environments, no matter the size.

The film is a behind-the-scenes exploration of leadership, innovation, technology, public participation, and what energy transformation looks like in everyday situations. From director Melanie La Rosa.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Omni Loop"

A 2024 American science fiction drama film written, directed, and edited by Bernardo Britto. It stars Mary-Louise Parker, Ayo Edebiri, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, Hannah Pearl Utt, Chris Witaske, and Steven Maier. The film had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 13, 2024.

Zoya Lowe (Mary Louise Parker - "Fried Green Tomatoes", "Grand Canyon", "Bullets Over Broadway", "The Client", and "Boys on the Side"), a quantum physicist who finds herself in a time loop, with a black hole growing in her chest and only a week to live. But what the doctors and her family don’t know is that she has already lived this week before; so many times, in fact, that she doesn’t even know how long it’s been. Until one day, Zoya meets a gifted student named Paula (Ayo Edebiri). Together they team up to save her life – and to unlock the mysteries of time travel.

"The Critic"

A 2023 British period thriller film directed by Anand Tucker and written by Patrick Marber, based on the 2015 novel "Curtain Call" by Anthony Quinn. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In 1934 London, an actress finds herself in a dark situation involving a gay theatre critic and his paper's editor. Academy Award Nominee Sir Ian McKellen ("The Lord of the Rings," "The Good Liar") stars as a powerful London theater critic who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme with deadly consequences. A suspenseful thriller co-starring Gemma Arterton ("Quantum of Solace"), Mark Strong ("Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy") and Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris").

