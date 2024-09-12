Cinema Chat: 'The Critic' and 'Will & Harper' open downtown, 'Transformers One' hits the multiplex

CONGRATULATIONS TO DAVID FAIR FOR 30 YEARS OF OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM AND COMMUNITY SERVICE!!!

It seems like only yesterday that David Fair came to WEMU and besides his news reporting and hosting NPR’s Morning Edition on WEMU, he started co-hosting Cinema Chat. It has been an honor and pleasure to work with David for these 30 years. He is truly a terrific journalist – objective, fair minded, and balanced. Well, there’s one thing he is not objective, fair minded, and balanced about and that is Ohio State football. He loves Ohio State. He loves Ohio State as much as he hates Star Wars. Despite his love of Ohio State and his disdain for Star Wars, my wife Deb Polich, host of creative:impact and I love David Fair as a colleague and provider of the daily news. Congratulations and much gratitude for David and his great talent and dedicated work in bringing local, state and national news to us every weekday morning!

THE FRESHMAN 100th ANNIVERSARY SCREENING

Presented with live orchestra!!! At the Michigan Theater starring Harold Lloyd on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 PM!!!

Celebrate a hilarious college football film, performed LIVE with wonderful music of the era in Ann Arbor’s beautiful 1920s silent-era movie palace. A comic tall tale of college life, sports, and love. It is the perfect blend of classic cinema, exquisite music, historic architecture, and fun!

AN EVENING WITH BERNADETTE PETERS — LIVE ON-STAGE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT 8 PM

Bernadette Peters is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway performers, having received nominations for seven Tony Awards, winning two (plus an honorary award), and nine Drama Desk Awards, winning three. Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals "Mack and Mabel," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Song and Dance," "Into the Woods," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Gypsy." Peters is praised for her TV work on "The Muppet Show," "The Carol Burnett Show" and in other television works, and for her roles in films like "Silent Movie," "The Jerk," "Pennies from Heaven" and "Annie."

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Transformers One" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AT THE MULTIPLEX

The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

An American animated science fiction action film based on Hasbro's Transformers toy line. The ensemble voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. The film depicts the origins and early relationship of Optimus Prime and Megatron and how they forever changed the fate of Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers. It is the franchise's first theatrical animated feature film since "The Transformers: The Movie" (1986).

"The Critic" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AT THE MICHIGAN

A 2023 British period thriller film directed by Anand Tucker and written by Patrick Marber, based on the 2015 novel "Curtain Call" by Anthony Quinn. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In 1934 London, an actress finds herself in a dark situation involving a gay theatre critic and his paper's editor. Academy Award Nominee Sir Ian McKellen ("The Lord of the Rings," "The Good Liar") stars as a powerful London theater critic who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme with deadly consequences. A suspenseful thriller co-starring Gemma Arterton ("Quantum of Solace"), Mark Strong ("Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy") and Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris").

"Will & Harper" — OPENS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AT THE STATE

Three years ago, Will Ferrell was filming a movie when he received a most surprising email: his dear friend of nearly 30 years was coming out to him as a trans woman. That friend was Harper Steele, a writer he met on his first day at "Saturday Night Live" back in 1995. From that fateful first meeting in the halls of 30 Rock, Will knew he had found a match made in comedy, and their friendship and creative partnership would only continue to grow over the next 3 decades. In this intimate, honest, and heartfelt documentary, Will and Harper hit the open road together to process this new stage of their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country that she loves -- this time, as herself. Over 16 days, the two drive from New York to LA, visiting stops that are meaningful to them, to their friendship, and to America. Through laughter, tears, and many cans of Pringles, they push past their comfort zones as they re-examine their relationships to these spaces, and to each other, in this new light.

The film premiered at the 40th Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.

Comedian Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele met at the American sketch comedy television program "Saturday Night Live," where Ferrell was a cast member for several years; they later co-wrote "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." Steele reached out to Ferrell among other friends during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 to inform them of her intention to go through gender transition. Ferrell helped produce the film, documenting a road trip the two subsequently took, alongside Jessica Elbaum, Christopher Leggett, and Rafael Marmor. The filmmakers initially considered deliberately creating comedic moments, but decided to let funny moments occur spontaneously instead.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors, including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a cadre of shrubbery-challenged knights, the perilous Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, a house of virgins, and a handful of rude Frenchmen. From director Terry Gilliam & Terry Jones and starring Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin and Terry Jones.

"Fight Club" — PLAYS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film series

A depressed man (Edward Norton) suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and soon finds himself living in his squalid house after his perfect apartment is destroyed. The two bored men form an underground club with strict rules and fight other men who are fed up with their mundane lives. Their perfect partnership frays when Marla (Helena Bonham Carter), a fellow support group crasher, attracts Tyler's attention. From director David Fincher.

"Lifetime Guarantee: Phranc's Adventure in Plastic" — PLAYS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

A Q & A with filmmaker Lisa Udelson and artist Phranc follows the screening, moderated by Leslie Raymond, executive director of the Ann Arbor Film Festival. Lisa Udelson has over 40 years of experience as a writer and filmmaker

This award-winning documentary follows Phranc, a Jewish, lesbian folk singer who reached notable fame in the 1980s, in her escapades as a Tupperware saleswoman. Phranc finds great joy with her new occupation as well as success in her unique and fun-filled sales approach. Phranc also encounters the politics of being in an industry among housewives and executives not accustomed to her lifestyle.

About the filmmaker:

A Michigan graduate, Lisa Udelson directed, co-produced, shot and edited the 2001 feature documentary "Lifetime Guarantee," virtually acting as a one-person crew. Lifetime Guarantee played film festivals worldwide and won numerous awards, including best first feature documentary at South By Southwest Film Festival, and best documentary and best Soundtrack at LA’s Outfest. Remastered in 2023, "Lifetime Guarantee" recently appeared on the Criterion Channel and screened at the Hammer Museum, BAM, Berkeley Art Museum, and various other venues.

"Girls Will Be Girls" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the South Asian Films: Spotlight on Women Directors series

In a strict boarding school nestled in the Himalayas, 16-year-old Mira discovers desire and romance; but her sexual, rebellious awakening is disrupted by her mother who never got to come-of-age herself. From director Shuchi Talati.

"The Sixth Sense" — PLAYS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Like it's 1999... Film Series

Young Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) is haunted by a dark secret: he is visited by ghosts. Cole is frightened by visitations from those with unresolved problems who appear from the shadows. He is too afraid to tell anyone about his anguish, except child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis). As Dr. Crowe tries to uncover the truth about Cole's supernatural abilities, the consequences for client and therapist are a jolt that awakens them both to something unexplainable. From writer/director M. Night Shyamalan.

Still to come:



"Election" — Monday, 11/4 at 7 PM

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem. From director Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara.

"The Front Room"

An American psychological horror film written and directed by the Eggers Brothers in their feature film debut. The film is based on the 2016 short story of the same name by Susan Hill, and stars Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, and Neal Huff.

Everything goes to hell for newly pregnant Belinda (Brandy Norwood) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere. From directors Max Eggers and Sam Eggers.

"Between the Temples"

A 2024 American comedy-drama film directed by Nathan Silver and written by Silver and C. Mason Wells. The film stars Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane, Dolly De Leon, Caroline Aaron, Robert Smigel and Madeline Weinstein. Between the Temples premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, it also was featured at the Berlin Film Festival and the Tribecca Film Festival.

In this film, Ben (Jason Schwartzman) is a forty-something cantor losing his voice and possibly his faith. Struggling to meet the expectations of his rabbi, congregation, and not one but two Jewish mothers (Caroline Aaron and Dolly De Leon), Ben finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher re-enters his life as an adult bat mitzvah student. This warm and anxious comedy from prolific writer/director Nathan Silver explores the complexities of belief, connection, and what it means to be a real mensch.

"Alien: Romulus"

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. From director Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead", "Don't Breathe") and starring Cailee Spaeny ("Civil War").

"Didi"

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom. From writer/director and Academy Award winner Sean Wang ("Nai Nai & Wài Pó").

"Sing Sing"

A 2023 American drama film directed by Greg Kwedar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clint Bentley. Based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, the film centers on a group of inmates involved in the creation of theatrical stage shows through the program. It stars professional actors Colman Domingo and Paul Raci, alongside many real-life formerly incarcerated men who were themselves alumni of the program during their incarceration.

The film premiered in the Special Presentations program at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn't commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. From writer/director Greg Kwedar.

