© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Pastor Ralph Rebandt challenges Dixon pick for Lieutenant Governor

Published August 24, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT
rebandt.jpg
Ralph Rebandt for Governor
/
ralphrebandtforgovernor.com/
Pastor Ralph Rebandt

A former Republican candidate for governor is challenging the primary winner’s preferred running mate for a spot on the party’s ticket.

This upcoming weekend, Republican nominating convention delegates will choose whether to support Tudor Dixon’s pick—Shane Hernandez—or Pastor Ralph Rebandt for lieutenant governor.

Dixon and Hernandez both have endorsements from former President Donald Trump. But Rebandt says he can bring grassroots support to the campaign.

“I’m not having to promote myself right now either because the delegates are doing that for me. They’re out there, there’s chatrooms, there are people who are texting me, saying ‘Hey, you know I’ve invited you to this.’ And I get on and there’s a lot of people who are supporting me.”

A strategist with Dixon’s team says he hopes Rebandt will join them in promoting party unity.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

Election Cycle 2022 michigan2022 electionsMichigan Governor's raceTudor DixonRalph Rebandtshane hernandezMichigan GOPMichigan RepublicansDonald Trump
Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content