Pastor Ralph Rebandt challenges Dixon pick for Lieutenant Governor

A former Republican candidate for governor is challenging the primary winner’s preferred running mate for a spot on the party’s ticket.

This upcoming weekend, Republican nominating convention delegates will choose whether to support Tudor Dixon’s pick—Shane Hernandez—or Pastor Ralph Rebandt for lieutenant governor.

Dixon and Hernandez both have endorsements from former President Donald Trump. But Rebandt says he can bring grassroots support to the campaign.

“I’m not having to promote myself right now either because the delegates are doing that for me. They’re out there, there’s chatrooms, there are people who are texting me, saying ‘Hey, you know I’ve invited you to this.’ And I get on and there’s a lot of people who are supporting me.”

A strategist with Dixon’s team says he hopes Rebandt will join them in promoting party unity.

