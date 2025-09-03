OTGYpsi: UMS presents its Ypsilanti Freighthouse Fall 2025 events schedule

Resources:

Concentrate Media

Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: UMS brings concerts, kids’ events, dance classes, and more to Ypsi Freighthouse in 6th residency

University Musical Society (UMS)

UMS at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse

Transcription:

Lee Van Roth: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. University Musical Society, or UMS, is back with its sixth biannual residency this September at the Ypsi Freighthouse, bringing a full slate of community-centered programming back to Ypsi. From line dancing and jazz concerts to family-friendly performances and an always-popular open mic night, the residency blends accessibility, creativity, and connection with free and pay-what-you-wish options throughout. Today, I'm here with Justine Sedky, the Community and Audience Programs Manager with UMS, to talk about how this residency has evolved over time, the wide range of events planned for this fall, and why folks should consider coming out if they haven't had the chance yet. Hi, Justine! Thanks so much for being here!

Justine Sedky: Hey! Happy to be here!

UMS UMS Community and Audience Programs Manager Justine Sedky.

Lee Van Roth: So, this is the sixth biannual residency. We're coming off of number five back in the spring. How would you say this series has grown or changed over the past couple of years?

Justine Sedky: Yeah. Well, first of all, I cannot believe that it's already six!

Lee Van Roth: Right!

Justine Sedky: That's wild! But I think, for me, what I've observed is that it has gotten a little bit more localized over the last few residencies. I think that we've developed more relationships within the community, within our audiences and within artists. So, we're seeing more of a focus on really hyper-local programming being at the forefront. And I think just those relationships have really deepened, and it feels a little bit more like a community event.

University Musical Society / Facebook

Lee Van Roth: I'm assuming, with the stronger connections that you've made, that also means pretty strong feedback from the community as well as far as what folks want to see and how they want to these events continue on. Would you say that's true?

Justine Sedky: Yeah, absolutely! I mean, that's one of our biggest factors that we take into account when we're thinking about the Freighthouse residencies when we are programming for them. We try as best we can to be responsive to that feedback. So, line dancing is one that we've heard a number of times that people are interested in. So, I'm really excited to bring that. I'm personally also interested in it. I've done it once. It's super fun! But also, just an emphasis on what we kept on hearing was like we want more local Ypsilanti artists. And that has been something that's been really fun and meaningful to work with local artists more and realize that what audiences actually want is to see the people that they know and that they love in this space, getting this support for free or pay what you wish.

University Musical Society / Facebook

Lee Van Roth: And speaking of that pay model, the pay-what-you-can, pay-what-you-wish, or free in some cases, for some events, I mean, it's a pretty novel kind of model to go off of, and I think it's really interesting that this was kind of UMS's pilot try at what this model looks like when the residency program got started. Why is that still a really important aspect to this residency?

Justine Sedky: Yeah. I mean, I think that it's really one of the most important aspects to the residency, and the basic reason why it's so important is we want as many people who want to engage with a specific art to be able to come. So, it's just where we can cut barriers, we're cutting barriers. And also, pay what you wish. Pay what you can. It encourages people to participate at whatever level that they feel most comfortable. So, also, it encourages people to try new things because there is a choice about how much you're financially investing in something. I personally wouldn't buy a $150 ticket to a concert that I wasn't necessarily sure I was going to enjoy. If I had never been to a gospel concert, I might not pay even $50 for a ticket, depending. But if I have the option to pay $5, $10, $15, it lowers that investment and the pressure to enjoy the concert, and it gives me an opportunity to just sort of dip my toe at a low financial risk, if you will. So, I think that that's been really huge as we've seen a lot of people coming and just trying new ways of engaging with the arts, with social dance, with genres that they've never seen before, open mics, that kind of stuff. It just levels things out a little bit and makes it more fun and accessible when you take away a huge price point.

Lee Van Roth: And let's highlight just a few of this fall's offerings from UMS, too.

Justine Sedky: For sure!

Lee Van Roth: So, there's some really exciting and fun sounding family programs that I saw in the lineup. Can you give us a sense of what to expect from these two different events: Birds of a Feather and a visit from the Fun Girl Dance Company?

University Musical Society / Facebook

Justine Sedky: Yeah, for sure. So, all of our family events are free. They're not on a pay-what-you-wish model. They are entirely free with registration. They're on Saturdays. We do two shows each, so we try to get as many families in with maybe different schedules on a Saturday morning.

Lee Van Roth: Not a school day.

Justine Sedky: Exactly! Not a school day. 11 AM and 1 PM. As it's not publicized, we do do school day performances the day before, so like field trips for local Ypsi schools. But Birds of a Feather with Little Miss Ann and Suzi Shelton is a super-fun singing duet. There may be bubbles involved. I won't spoil that too much, but like potentially bubbles. This is going to be a sort of light-hearted, back-to-school-themed show. This is like a performance, so audience watching, kids watching, dancing, participating. And then, I'm thrilled to have Fun Girl Dance helping out and coming in for an event. They were featured on our community arts party with Festifools and Riverside Arts Center in April. They did a pop-up performance, and they're just a lovely company to work with. Chloe Gray is so good at what she does. And they are going to come in, and this is an interactive workshop. So, if you have a wiggly kid, this is probably an event for you, you know?

Lee Van Roth: Gotcha!

University Musical Society / Facebook

Justine Sedky: It's 11 AM. And you're trying to tuck her them out before their afternoon. They're going to do a bit of a performance and then workshop. So, this is more hands-on. Kids are going to dance. And parents can dance too!

Lee Van Roth: And returning once again, we have the Open Mic Night. What has made this particular event so special to the UMS lineup to keep coming back residency after residency? Why are folks so drawn to this?

Justine Sedky: Honestly, as someone who has never performed in an open mic, I'm like constantly amazed and really warmed by the amount of people that come to open mic night at the Freighthouse. It feels, for me, like such a risk, but it becomes this incredibly supportive, cool, fun...again, this is a free event. You do not need to pay anything to participate in Open Mic Night. You show up, you put your name down, and we draw out of a hat throughout the night. This September, our host is Kelly Hoppenjans, who is a singer-songwriter, comes from this sort of Nashville scene thing. I've been saying sort of like a twee riot girl vibe. She's awesome! She's going to kick it off with a few songs. And what makes it so special really is just how many people come out and perform from so many different genres. We've had storytellers, poets, comedic songwriters, beautiful, heartfelt songs that people are trying out for the first time. Also, if you haven't been, it is a really fun stage to perform on.

University Musical Society / Facebook

Lee Van Roth: This is WEMU's On The Ground Ypsi. I'm talking with Justine Sedky, the Community and Audience Programs Manager with UMS. So, this iteration of the residency is wrapping up with a curated performance by Ypsi musician, Fred Thomas. What makes his work and this coming performance so unique, and why do this for the close?

University Musical Society / Facebook

Justine Sedky: Yeah. So, Fred Thomas is someone that I've wanted to work with in this realm for a little while now. When I think of the Ypsi music scene, I really think of Fred Thomas. And what I love about working with Fred is that, A, he was born here. He's raised here. His whole sort of career has really centered around Ypsilanti, Michigan. So, just from the heart, his music is in the city, which I really love. This is the first time that we've engaged someone as a sort of guest curator. And what I really wanted to do was talk with Fred and figure out like, "Hey, you have been doing this for so long. You've played so many places with so many musicians. Would you be interested in putting together a performance show that's unlike anything you've done before?" He's been to the Freighthouse event. He played on a show last September. So, he knows the stage. He knows the sort of scene. And he came back so enthusiastically like, "Yes, this is exactly kind of what I want to be doing right now!" He's put together a three-act show, all with local musicians around the theme of collaboration. So, he's taken pairs of musicians, musical acts and put them side-by-side for each act, and they are dissimilar. They are going to play solo and then together to kind of show what happens when you collaborate with others. What happens when really pair artists of different sort of genres, if you will, side-by-side and ask them to really look at each other? And so, it's what's called "Three Mirrors." It's three acts, three sets of musicians who are kind of looking at each other and then playing together. And I'm just thrilled he was down to do it. He's done such an excellent job! A pleasure to work with! I cannot wait for this show!

Mat Hopson / 89.1 WEMU UMS Community and Audience Programs Manager Justine Sedky (left) and Concentrate Media's Lee Van Roth at the WEMU studio.

Lee Van Roth: Well, Justine, thank you so much for joining me here today! It's always wonderful to hear how or what UMS is up to, especially when it's in our neck of the woods! And I'm really excited to see how this year's--or not this year--this fall's residency unfolds!

Justine Sedky: Thanks! Thank you so much having me! Always a pleasure!

Lee Van Roth: For more information on today's topic and links to the full article, visit our website at WEMU.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting at Eastern Michigan University!

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

