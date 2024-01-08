Washtenaw United: Feonix - Mobility Rising addressing transportation needs of Ypsilanti and Washtenaw County residents

ABOUT REBECCA YACIUK:

Enjoy getting to know our passengers collectively to ensure they feel right at home when calling. Mom of 3. Angler. Avid Reader. Crafting Queen.

RESOURCES:

Feonix - Mobility Rising

Feonix - Mobility Rising on Facebook

Feonix - Mobility Rising on X (Twitter)

Feonix - Mobility Rising on Instagram

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and welcome to our weekly exploration of issues of equity and opportunity. We call it Washtenaw United. I'm David Fair, and today, we're going to look at how a lack of access to transportation affects opportunity and creates inequity. Inadequate transportation options can have serious economic and health impacts and affect life trajectories and outcomes. Feonix - Mobility Rising is a national organization that works to provide transportation solutions tailored to individual needs. It has three offices in Michigan, one of which is in Ypsilanti. Our guest today is Rebecca Yaciuk, and she serves as its community development manager. Thank you for making time today, Rebecca.

Rebecca Yaciuk: Thank you for having me, David.

David Fair: I have to ask out of sheer curiosity. Why does the organization spell Feonix with an F instead of a P-H?

Rebecca Yaciuk: That's a great question. I do not know the answer. But it does make us seem a little different, doesn't it?

David Fair: It most certainly does. It stands out, to be sure. Well, when I started thinking about transportation services, what immediately came to my mind was services for the physically challenged. And then, I thought perhaps about the elderly who can no longer drive. I don't think I'm alone in thinking that way. When we do, who are we missing?

Rebecca Yaciuk: Absolutely. You know, I think that when it comes to transportation and who were missing, we're missing those who can't make it to the table to discuss their needs, right? It may be someone who has a car repair that they can't afford, or it's someone who, for some reason, had to move outside of public transit. And so now, they're unable to get where they need to go. There're so many people, and there is not a one size, fits all story. And it's really important to understand that transportation is a solution that needs to fit everyone. And it's customizable. It can't just be, "Here's one option for you. Let's hope that works."

David Fair: Well, anyone who's been shopping for a new or used car recently knows that there is an element of sticker shock to it. Michigan also has among, if not, the highest auto insurance rates in the country close to it. How significant an issue is lack of adequate transportation in the greater Ypsilanti area?

Rebecca Yaciuk: You know, it is quite significant in Washtenaw County. We have recently been part of a review with the Washtenaw Healthy Aging Initiative. They focus in on transportation. And it has been noted that if you live in a rural area or have a lower income, maybe identify as a female or minority or have a chronic health condition, you are likely to face the highest burden when it comes to accessing transportation and getting where you need to go.

David Fair: This is an area that has a relatively robust public transportation system. So, where are people falling through the cracks?

Rebecca Yaciuk: Yes. And we are so lucky to have such a great robust public transportation option, not only with Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, but we also have People's Express in The Wave here in Washtenaw County. But, you know, they have geographic boundaries, and that is through policies and other legalities that we could talk about all day long. But there are many people who don't live in those communities that can't access those transportation options. And so, you can think about our rural communities. You can think about individuals who may not be able to walk to a bus stop and get there, who simply need more support getting out of their home into the vehicle. And those options are not always available through our public options that we have in our communities.

David Fair: Our Washtenaw United conversation with Rebecca Yaciuk continues on 89 one WEMU. She is community development manager for Feonix - Mobility Rising. Rebecca, when a lack of adequate transportation is a part of day-to-day life, there are certainly some potential long-term life impacts. What inequities does it create or perpetuate?

Rebecca Yaciuk: Really, it affects the holistic health of a person. We know that transportation and lack of access to transportation affects everything. So, one statistic I'd like to share is that 5.8 million Americans missed medical appointments due to lack of transportation. So, that can lead to worsening health conditions, overutilization of emergency services, and so much more. But it also affects economic opportunities. So, how can you get to work if you can't access transportation? How do you get to school if you don't have a way to get there or even sign up for classes? Even going out into the community and going to social groups, going to religious activities--those are really critical to the holistic health of a person. And we don't think about that and we say, "Oh, we're going to choose this one necessary option." But if they're only going to medical appointments, but they can't go see their friends or their community, they feel isolated and alone, and that leads to even worse health outcomes.

David Fair: So, is this a transportation issue or a byproduct of our inability to adequately deal with poverty and wage disparity?

Rebecca Yaciuk: So, I think that transportation touches a lot of systemic issues in our communities. You know, we live in Detroit, which is Automotive Alley, and we have built an environment where we need to be car dependent. Now, again, we live in Washtenaw County, and we have really great public transportation options, but there isn't a cohesion when it comes to finding and accessing these transportation options. And so, what Feonix does is provide a centralized access. So, if public transportation is the best option for you, then you'll be able to use it. But if you need to use a wheelchair lift support vehicle or get additional assistance, those options will also be available to you. So, not to say that there aren't many great resources out there, but they're all siloed. And we want to bring them together, so that one person who may need a ride can access that one transportation option, and then someone else who may call in may decide to use a different transportation option. But they're both best for that individual.

David Fair: How reliant is Feonix on volunteers?

Rebecca Yaciuk: Well, Feonix really does appreciate our volunteer driver program, and so, it's basically being like a volunteer Lyft or Uber driver. It's really critical to grow this program because it is an affordable option for those who may not qualify for our other programs. So, I like to say if a Lyft or Uber ride is $20, we're coming at it probably under $10 for that same ride, which is a real cost significant, especially for those who are on fixed incomes and, again, can't qualify for a program. You know, even though I'm a staff member, I'm a volunteer driver as well, and I've taken many people to appointments, to grocery stores, to get where they need to go. And it's really a rewarding opportunity to meet the people that we serve and learn more about them and their needs and just help them get around. You know, sometimes, I'll take someone to a medical appointment, and they'll say, "Can I stop at the grocery store on the way home?" "Yes, I'd love to take you there," because I know that it's going to be really hard for you to get out to that grocery store any other time this week. And this is your opportunity. And so, we are always looking for volunteers. The more volunteers we have, the more we can serve our community. And these special circumstances for folks who just really need to get where they need to go.

David Fair: Once again, this is 89 one WEMU's Washtenaw United. And today, we're talking transportation equity with Rebecca Yaciuk from Feonix - Mobility Rising. And whenever we talk about issues of equity on WEMU, I seem to come across a recurring theme, Rebecca. People are hesitant to ask for help, be it pride or being shame. Is that something you have to address and help people overcome?

Rebecca Yaciuk: Yes, absolutely. You know, as I was preparing for this, I was thinking about one of our riders that I take personally to physical therapy appointments. And, you know, she tells me often that she has other appointments she needs to get to. She does have social support, but often, she uses our program just to get where she needs to go when their social supports are not available. But she says she feels bad for using it for other needs, like going to the grocery store or a social activity. But that's the last thing we want people to think. We want people to use our services for whatever they need, whether that is a medical appointment or going to a lunch with a friend, because we know that all of these components of life make a healthy, happy person. And we want people to be able to use our service. Now, we have social programs that do support the cost of these transportation solutions, but also, people can use it for whatever they need. And so, it is going to take some time and education to share with people that, yes, you can use this beyond your needs. You can use it to really thrive. And, you know, I think that's an often common occurrence across programs in Washtenaw County. But I do hope that people will use it for more than just the necessities of life that they see.

David Fair: For those who may need or want to further explore opportunities for transportation solutions, what's the best way to get in touch and set up those services?

Rebecca Yaciuk: Yeah. So, you can call us at 1-844-900-4892. You can also take some time to learn a little bit more about Feonix at F-E-O-N-I-X dot org--that's Feonix dot org--and easily contact me. Learn more about what we do. I'm happy to set up meetings and meet with the community. Part of my job is going out there and having presentations, so I'd love to share more about what we do in the community and hope that, in 2024, we can do great things together.

David Fair: Well, thank you so much for making time today, Rebecca. I'm grateful.

Rebecca Yaciuk: Thank you so much, David. I really appreciate your time.

David Fair: That is Rebecca Yaciuk. She is community development manager for Feonix - Mobility Rising, which has an office right over on North Washington Street in Ypsilanti. For more information about transportation services and solutions, visit our Web site at WEMU dot org, and we'll make sure you get all linked up and find all the contact information you need. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and we bring it to you every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

UWSEM STATEMENT:

Recently, Feonix – Mobility Rising has received a $10,000 award from the 2024 cycle of United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Opportunity Fund—a resource for local organizations and groups whose efforts address poverty, racism and trauma: root causes of systemic oppression that hold opportunity at bay for all people in Washtenaw County.

With this investment, Feonix executed a pilot project focused on creating a Transportation Assistance Fund for Washtenaw County residents. Through this project, local individuals who are facing transportation insecurity can receive ride share supports for everyday needs and trips, including: visits to the grocery store, pharmacy, school, doctor’s appointments, and work.

WEMU has partnered with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan to explore the people, organizations, and institutions creating opportunity and equity in our area. And, as part of this ongoing series, you’ll also hear from the people benefiting and growing from the investments being made in the areas of our community where there are gaps in available services. It is a community voice. It is 'Washtenaw United.'

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org