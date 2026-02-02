Washtenaw United: Frosty winter adds to year-round challenges for Shelter Association of Washtenaw County

ABOUT NICOLE ADELMAN:

Moved to Ann Arbor for middle school, high school and stayed for undergrad and grad school. Has a Masters in Public Health from the University of Michigan. Has worked in multiple non-profits over the past 30 years, always encompassing Washtenaw County and public health issues- adolescent health, HIV, substance use, housing and homelessness. Was formerly ED of Alpha House and the Corner Health Center. Became Executive Director of SAWC in September.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and I don't need to tell you we've had some really cold and wintry days of late. For all of the inconveniences we've experienced, because of it, there are a good number of people dealing with it while unhoused. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. It's our weekly exploration of equity and opportunity in our community. Today, we're joined by Nicole Adelman to discuss the services available to the homeless and the increased cost and demand when conditions worsen like this outside. Nicole is Executive Director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County. And thank you so much for joining us today! I appreciate it!

Nicole Adelman: Thank you so much for having me!

David Fair: What has the cold snap and winter weather done to demand for the nightly shelter services in Washtenaw County?

Nicole Adelman: It has definitely increased the need for services. And we are not at capacity, but we are very full. So, we are not turning people away if they're able to come, but it's definitely putting a demand at a significant increase.

David Fair: You mentioned not quite at capacity. How many overnight beds are available on any given night?

Nicole Adelman: It changes. We have different locations that we have the Delonis Center, which is our main location, but we do have a few offsite locations. So, we can alter that, but it's approximately 200, 220 people. And things work as we can.

David Fair: How many does that leave potentially out in the cold on a nightly basis? And I know that some choose not to utilize the overnight shelter services.

Nicole Adelman: They do, but that's pretty few and far between in weather like this, as you know. And so, there was just a count by the county, and they did find 10 people literally outside. So, it's hopefully minimal, but we know that there are people that we're not finding and people in uninhabitable places to find safety.

David Fair: For those ten or so people, is there anything that can be done to help them protect themselves from the conditions?

Nicole Adelman: Yes. We and the county and the cities do everything we can to make sure and that people know about all the resources. It's not just the Delonis Center. There are other resources that are available. And so, we do our best. There were some hotels that were provided for individuals in need just for very vulnerable situations.

David Fair: In working to protect people in these conditions, I'm guessing that there is additional financial strain on the Shelter Association's already tight budget and the budget of your partners as well. Do you have what you need to accommodate the conditions?

Nicole Adelman: You know, we always need more funding. I mean, that's always, obviously, one of the problems. We do have funding now to provide services. Again, we're so grateful for the support we receive from the county and the cities, but additional funding is always needed. So, we could have more staff, more space. We're trying to expand to another location. We just don't have enough capacity in the spaces that we have right now. So, definitely additional funding is needed.

David Fair: Washtenaw United and our conversation with Nicole Adelman continues on 89.1 WEMU. Nicole is Executive Director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County. We've kind of been focused on the immediate and sometimes emergency need for shelter for the unhoused, and that's part of the non-residential program and is only a part of function of the association. How many people now have living spaces through the residential program?

Nicole Adelman: So, I would say, there are about 70 or 80 people that are in our residential programs.

David Fair: And obviously, the goal is to create a sense of stability, some self-sufficiency. What is the scope of services available through the association and its partnerships to provide the means and tools to get to that place?

Nicole Adelman: Some of the services that we offer that are key to people getting housed, which is our ultimate goal, is that we have case managers specifically working with people to do things like create a housing plan, find out what their barriers are, get things like vital documents that they may not have, help them get what they need to move in for first month's rent. We partner very closely with Food Gatherers, who provides food and meals to the community at large at the Delonis Center. And so, some of those are the core services that we provide. We also have partnerships with Packard Health, Michigan Medicine, and Trinity Health to provide medical services to people who are in need and who are unhoused.

David Fair: Mental health and substance abuse disorder--those are often barriers to achieving the kind of success you're talking about. The treatments for both of those, very expensive for anyone really. How is the Shelter Association and its partners work to make that available to as many as possible?

Nicole Adelman: Great question! And another set of great partnerships we have with Washtenaw County Community Mental Health who supports us. So, we also have mental health and substance use service staff at the Delonis Center. And we partner closely with substance use treatment providers locally to work with folks who have those needs. And we have special programs in place to specifically help them get the services they need.

David Fair: You mentioned that, obviously, the goal is to get as many as housed as possible. How do you go about gauging success for the people you work with a year, three years down the line?

Nicole Adelman: So, our goal is to see them not come back to the shelter. Sometimes, we, unfortunately, do have people who return and housing is unsuccessful, but that is our goal to make sure that when they leave the shelter, they have the tools, the skills, the resources that they need to stay successfully where they are permanently, so we don't see them come back. And that happens very frequently.

David Fair: And do you find that the success rate, based on a percentage level, is relatively high?

Nicole Adelman: We find ourselves quite successful in keeping people housed.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and our Washtenaw United guest today is Shelter Association of Washtenaw County Executive Director Nicole Adelman. The work you do is not or at least should not be political, but you do have to navigate within and then through the government systems at times. Do politics at times inhibit the work you and the successes you can create?

Nicole Adelman: They do in terms of funding. We haven't had that issue happen to us yet. We try to keep politics out of it and make sure that we are doing what we need to provide services to the individual based on what their individual needs are. And again, keep politics of it as much as possible and provide services that are needed.

David Fair: And you mentioned the word "yet". What does the financial picture look like in the year moving forward?

Nicole Adelman: I mean, unfortunately, there's a big unknown. I mean, there are policies that are being proposed that would change what we know as best practices. And so, the best practices that have been in place for decades that we know house people, so permanent supported housing, just making sure that housing and services are accessible to people who need them, whatever those services might be.

David Fair: You've been quoted as saying, 'Housing and food are basic human rights for everyone, no matter the circumstance". Food and housing insecurity are on the rise, the wage gap is widening and we're seeing unemployment creep up. The issue of homelessness could get worse before it gets better. Are we in Washtenaw County prepared for that possibility?

Nicole Adelman: You know, the only other thing I would add to that is health care, which is also another basic need that we have, and that is increasingly in demand. And I would say we are working very closely and we're coming together and aligning really well with our partners and with the county and, again, with the cities to really make sure that we're addressed to prepare this in the future ongoing. We know the gap is going to be larger and larger in the near future. So, we're doing our best to be prepared.

David Fair: The kind of work you do can take a toll. There is an emotional toll that comes with providing these kinds of services and working to ensure that you can help as many as possible. What is your source of inspiration in overcoming the personal toll it may take and being able to move forward and doing so with a level of positivity?

Nicole Adelman: I'm so glad you asked that question because our staff--our team--is the core at the crux of what we do. Obviously, we couldn't do it without them. They work 24-7. They're there on holidays, they're there overnight, and they are extremely dedicated to our mission. And so, we, really have a dedicated team that loves their work, that love the challenges and really want to work with people to make sure that, like you said, the human basic needs are met.

David Fair: Part of the reward of the work you do is the success stories and being a part of it. I'm curious. Do you have a particular story--a success story--that stands out to you as representative of what can be accomplished when people work together?

Nicole Adelman: You know, I think, really, my story, again, would be the success of the team and the partnerships that work together to do anything possible to meet the demands for the people who need us the most. So, I think, some people can be really hard to serve. Some people have really extreme needs. We're seeing the acuity of people on the rise. And so, everybody being willing to pitch in and do what it takes and work together as a community because it takes all of us together to make sure that people are successful and healthy and have all the needs they have met.

David Fair: We've covered a lot of the challenges that lay ahead. Some are unknown at this point, but as we move through the rest of 2026, what are you most optimistic about?

Nicole Adelman: I'm optimistic about the increase in our ability to serve people. I do feel like we are working really hard to provide even more services than we provide now. Again, like you said, it's going to take more funding, but I think as we work together, again, as a community, we're going to become closer and closer to doing our best to fill that gap.

David Fair: Well, thank you so much for taking the time to provide the information and updates today, Nicole! I appreciate it!

Nicole Adelman: Thank you so much for having me!

David Fair: That is Nicole Adelman, Executive Director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County, and our guest on Washtenaw United. For more information on homelessness and services available, stop by our website at WEMU.org. We'll get you everywhere you need to go. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti.

