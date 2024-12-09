© 2024 WEMU
Ann Arbor Sports Commission reveals new branding campaign

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:50 AM EST
Ann Arbor Sports Commission
/
annarbor.org

The Ann Arbor Sports Commission has unveiled a new logo and brand identity as it looks to expand the hosting of athletic events.

The new brand emphasizes the commission’s goal to host more sporting events and make a positive impact on the community.

Sports Commission Director Meaghan Hughes says they hope the rebranding will let national governing bodies and event holders know what they have to offer.

“We are a full-service sports commission that can provide great service and do all the services that sports commissions do across the United States.”

One of the events the commission is hosting is the Washtenaw County Celebration of Girls and Women in Sports Conference in February. They’re also organizing the 2025 US Rowing RowFest National Championships with Eastern Michigan University on Ford Lake.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
