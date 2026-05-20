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Issues of the Environment
1st Friday Focus
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On the Ground Ypsi
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Smartphone Apps
Issues of the Environment
1st Friday Focus
Cinema Chat
On the Ground Ypsi
Washtenaw Business Lens
Washtenaw United
StoryCorps
Apple Music
Smartphone Apps
People
Hosts
Playlists
David Fair
Michael Jewett
Kevin Meerschaert
Lisa Barry - In Memoriam
Hosts
Playlists
David Fair
Michael Jewett
Kevin Meerschaert
Lisa Barry - In Memoriam
Programs
Schedule
Playlists
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
89.1 Jazz with Michael Jewett
Schedule
Playlists
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
89.1 Jazz with Michael Jewett
News & Events
WEMU News
NPR News
Michigan News
Elections
Environment
EMU News
Events Calendar
Music
WEMU News
NPR News
Michigan News
Elections
Environment
EMU News
Events Calendar
Music
About
Contact Us
Subscribe to Newsletter
Documents
Employment
Contact Us
Subscribe to Newsletter
Documents
Employment
Support
Get Support
Donate to WEMU
Donate a Vehicle
Donate Real Estate
Current Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Volunteer
Get Support
Donate to WEMU
Donate a Vehicle
Donate Real Estate
Current Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Volunteer
Feedback
Black History Month
Archives
April is Jazz Appreciation Month
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
The Green Room
Hidden In Plain Sight
Black History Month at WEMU
Black Music Month
April is Jazz Appreciation Month
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
The Green Room
Hidden In Plain Sight
Black History Month at WEMU
Black Music Month
Kerry Kafafian