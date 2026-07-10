Developmental disabilities support organization Many Hands expands into Scio Township

Scio Township officials have approved plans for a 94-acre residential community for adults with developmental disabilities.

Dexter’s Many Hands Lifesharing Community is expanding to create a place on Baker Road where intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals and their caregivers share family-style residences. The space will have a biodynamic farm and house about 100 people.

Founder Kerry Kafafian says the need for a community that offers long-term disability support is significant.

“In Washtenaw County, there’s 7,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and 1,000 of those who need 24-hour care. The biggest fear for parents is, 'Who’s going to care for my child when I no longer can?'”

Kafafian says she hopes this development becomes a model that other Michigan communities replicate.

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