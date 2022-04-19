TheRide drops its mask requirement

The change comes after a federal court ruling Monday that struck down mask mandates for airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

TheRide confirmed on its coronavirus information page that while masks are no longer required on local buses, it still urges people to wear the masks while on the bus and at transit centers.

It’s also asking others to be kind to people who choose to wear masks.

The Washtenaw County Health Department says COVID cases are rising again.

