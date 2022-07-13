Ypsilanti City Council postpones vote on proposed affordable housing development

Some of council members agreed more information is needed before finalizing a decision and there are a couple of issues at play. The development would be located at 845 and 945 Clark Road, near the intersection of LeForge Road. Lincoln Avenue Capital is the developer looking to build more than 300 affordable housing units at the location.

2nd Ward Council member, Steve Wilcoxen, introduced the postponement measure and it passed on a 4-to-2 vote. Wilcoxin says he shares concerns with some of the evening’s public comments about the repurcussions of tearing down an old-growth oak forest at the site. Additionally, he says, the numbers just don’t add up.

"People keep saying, ‘We can find the money in the budget.' But to date, nobody has pointed out where we’re going to get the $40-to-100,000 a year shortfall."

In other action, Evan Sweet was sworn in as the new 3rd Ward member of council. Sweet fills the vacancy created when mayoral candidate Anthony Morgan moved out of the ward and had to resign the position, as mandated by city charter.

