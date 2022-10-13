Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird.

There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird.

The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.

The warbler is almost exclusively a Michigan bird with about 90% of its population residing here.

Juliet Berger, president of the Washtenaw Audubon Society is firmly on Team Warbler. She says the warbler is not only a great conservation story, having emerged from the endangered species list, but it’s also a tourist attraction.

“I would say hundreds of thousands, if not more, tourist dollars come to this state because of this bird. And, you know, nobody comes to this state to see robins, even though robins are great.”

Berger says the Kirtland’s Warbler is a conservation-dependent species. She says officially making it the state bird would bring attention to that.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

