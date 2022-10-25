Washtenaw County ready to address racial inequities unveiled during the coronavirus crisis

The Washtenaw County Health Department is launching a new Health Equity Council to address various disparities that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is a joint effort between the health department and several community organizations and other stakeholders.

Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says they are also looking to recruit members of the community to insure they don’t overlook anything.

“The idea is really to come together, focus on what we can do to address those disparities, and using grant funds to then implement some of those activities.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says those wishing to get involved should apply on the county’s website before the end of the month.

