WEMU News

Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the start of Daylight Saving Time

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published November 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT
clock photo, credit Denise Mattox.jpg
Denise Mattox
/
Creative Commons
Clock

As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work.

Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk of serious injury from a motor vehicle crash in the weeks following a return to standard time.

Michael Frezell, spokesman from the Michigan Department of Transportation, says those concerns are being voiced by other organizations as well.

“A lot of the bicyclist community too have raised concerns that there can be upticks in crashes that involve pedestrians and bicyclists during this time period.”

And so, both motorists and those out on the street need to use extra caution on the way home in those first few days after the time change. That change in time happens this Sunday, November 6th at 2 AM.

The clocks are rolled back an hour, giving you an extra hour of sleep.

Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran has spent nearly three quarters of her life as a journalist working somewhere in the world. She has covered conflicts from the streets of Flint, Michigan to battlefields in the Middle East.
