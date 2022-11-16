More departures announced from Washtenaw County government

The “now hiring” sign will be going up at the Washtenaw County Administration building where multiple directors and administrators have announced they’re leaving their positions.

The first opening became public last week when it was announced that the director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development would be leaving her post after eight years. Now we are learning of additional positions that will be vacant by the end of the year, including the director of Veteran Services, the director of Human Resources, and the county’s deputy administrator.

County spokesperson Crystal Campbell says all leaders of those positions are retiring after decades on the job.

“All of these folks were instrumental in helping the county navigate a nationwide pandemic, which they did after they had been with the organization for 20-plus years. So, I would guess it just reached a time in their personal careers and personal life when it felt the time was right."

The postings for the open positions are expected before the end of the year.

