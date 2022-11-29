Washtenaw County homeless shelters see 30% increase in demand

Officials tracking homelessness in Washtenaw County are noticing a significant increase in people seeking emergency shelter - and wondering if it’s tied to an increase in evictions.

Each year, the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County begins its winter program in early November. This year, the winter program started about three weeks ago on November 8.

Since then, says Dan Kelly, Executive Director of the Shelter Association, they've seen a 30% increase of people seeking emergency shelter. That’s over the same period last year.

Kelly worries the increase may be tied to end of CERA funds that were stimulus dollars aimed at stopping evictions.

“From talking with local legal aid, they have been saying that their dockets are long. There are a lot of people are facing eviction right now."

Kelly says it is still too early to draw formal conclusions about the cause. In the meantime, they are watching the numbers and trying to determine if they’ll need to increase shelter space beyond the 175 people a night they can currently accommodate.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

