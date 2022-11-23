© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Washtenaw County needy offered free Thanksgiving meals

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published November 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
free meal photo courtesy silive.com.jpeg
Courtesy Photo
/
silive.com
Meals being served to the needy

Thanksgiving meals are being offered Thursday across Washtenaw County for those who are alone or in need of a warm meal. And the latest data shows the numbers in need may be growing this year.

Among those offering Thanksgiving Day free meals without registration are the Original Cottage Inn on William Street in Ann Arbor from 10am-2pm, the Hope Clinic on Harriet Street in Ypsilanti, which will be offering to-go meals from 5-6pm, and the Delonis Center will be offering free sit-down meals starting at 12:30 at both the Ypsilanti Freighthouse and in Ann Arbor at the Zion Lutheran Day Shelter site.

Dan Kelly, executive director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County, says with shelter services already up 30% this cold season, the need for a holiday meal will likely increase as well. But they look forward to helping all.

"Yup. Give thanks to one another, and show gratitude for everybody. Definitely."

Wishing all a Happy Thanksgiving!

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News ThanksgivingAnn ArborYpsilantiwashtenaw countyShelter Association of Washtenaw Countydan kellyDelonis CenterYpsilanti FreighthouseHope Clinicfood
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
Related Content