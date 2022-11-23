Washtenaw County needy offered free Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving meals are being offered Thursday across Washtenaw County for those who are alone or in need of a warm meal. And the latest data shows the numbers in need may be growing this year.

Among those offering Thanksgiving Day free meals without registration are the Original Cottage Inn on William Street in Ann Arbor from 10am-2pm, the Hope Clinic on Harriet Street in Ypsilanti, which will be offering to-go meals from 5-6pm, and the Delonis Center will be offering free sit-down meals starting at 12:30 at both the Ypsilanti Freighthouse and in Ann Arbor at the Zion Lutheran Day Shelter site.

Dan Kelly, executive director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County, says with shelter services already up 30% this cold season, the need for a holiday meal will likely increase as well. But they look forward to helping all.

"Yup. Give thanks to one another, and show gratitude for everybody. Definitely."

Wishing all a Happy Thanksgiving!

