Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti experiencing higher holiday demand for food assistance

Officials at the Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti say they’re seeing an increase in families seeking assistance this year for Thanksgiving.

The local nonprofit distributes food and provides other basic assistance to families in need across the community. In addition to their other services, the organization distributes turkeys and other groceries around Thanksgiving, so those in need can still enjoy a holiday meal.

Emmeline Weinert is the Food & Basic needs manager at the Hope Clinic. She says inflation appears to be one of the major causes for the rising demand for their services this year.

“The cost of a turkey has gone up and all the other things in your shopping cart. So, a lot more families are just looking for a little extra help in order to have a full table and, you know, have the celebration they’re accustomed to.”

Weinert says the last time they had so many people asking them for help was in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hope Clinic will continue to distribute turkeys and other holiday groceries on a first come-first serve basis at their clinic in Ypsilanti until noon today.

