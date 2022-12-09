© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Governor Whitmer will soon fill two vacancies on the EMU Board of Regents

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published December 9, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST
DSC_0067.JPG
1 of 3  — DSC_0067.JPG
(From L to R) EMU President James Smith, EMU Regent Michelle Crumm, EMU Regent Alexander Simpson, and EMU Board of Regents chair Eunice Jeffries. Crumm is being recognized for her service at her final board meeting.
Josh Hakala / 89.1 WEMU
DSC_0021.JPG
2 of 3  — DSC_0021.JPG
EMU Regent Michelle Crumm at her final Board of Regents meeting.
Josh Hakala / 89.1 WEMU
DSC_0059.JPG
3 of 3  — DSC_0059.JPG
(From L to R) EMU President James Smith, EMU Regent Dennis Beagen, and EMU Board of Regents chair Eunice Jeffries. Beagen is being recognized for his service at his final board meeting.
Josh Hakala / 89.1 WEMU

Two members of the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents took part in their last meeting Thursday after serving their eight-year terms.

Michelle Crumm and Dennis Beagen were both appointed by Governor Rick Snyder in 2014. Crumm is an accomplished businesswoman, who currently serves as Chair of the Athletic Affairs Committee.

Beagan has spent nearly sixty years at EMU as a student, faculty member, and administrator. He also led the school’s forensics program as it became a national power. Beagan is currently the Chair of the Student Affairs Committee and the Education Policies Committee.

“Truly an honor. Never expected it, and it was everything I hoped it would be. You know, a chance to give back, continue to work with people I trust and value so much. So, it’s been a joy.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will appoint two replacements in the coming weeks.

