Governor Whitmer will soon fill two vacancies on the EMU Board of Regents

Two members of the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents took part in their last meeting Thursday after serving their eight-year terms.

Michelle Crumm and Dennis Beagen were both appointed by Governor Rick Snyder in 2014. Crumm is an accomplished businesswoman, who currently serves as Chair of the Athletic Affairs Committee.

Beagan has spent nearly sixty years at EMU as a student, faculty member, and administrator. He also led the school’s forensics program as it became a national power. Beagan is currently the Chair of the Student Affairs Committee and the Education Policies Committee.

“Truly an honor. Never expected it, and it was everything I hoped it would be. You know, a chance to give back, continue to work with people I trust and value so much. So, it’s been a joy.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will appoint two replacements in the coming weeks.

