Ypsilanti and EGLE collaborate to dismantle Peninsular Paper Dam

Work is continuing on the effort to remove Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Paper Dam.

The city has been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, to remove the hundred-year-old structure for years, although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down.

A new report from EGLE recently downgraded the dam’s condition from "fair" to "poor."

Ypsilanti City Councilman Steve Wilcoxen says some repairs are planned for the surrounding area to address potential concerns but adds this further highlights the need to get rid of the dam.

“It is continuing to fall apart. Some of these repairs need to be done for the short term and some of these repairs will last after the dam is removed.”

Wilcoxen adds that, despite the change in condition, the dam poses no threat to the community.

