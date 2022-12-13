After 50 years, Ypsilanti's 'Materials Unlimited' to be replaced by music venue

After 50 years, the antiques store Materials Unlimited will close its doors in downtown Ypsilanti. City officials hope the music venue that will take its place will be a destination.

The yet-to-be-named venue will not only allow musicians to perform shows, but they can also use the recording studio. When they’re done recording, they can use the on-site vinyl pressing machine, similar to Detroit’s Third Man Records.

Christopher Jacobs, Ypsilanti’s Community Development Manager, says the building overlooks the Huron River and could really activate the area.

“Over the last 50 years, Materials Unlimited has been iconic in Ypsilanti. I think our economy has changed to really focus on being a destination for entertainment. And this is going to compliment that ecosystem in a really profound way.”

The final day for Materials Unlimited will be December 30th. Then, after that, the renovations can begin, which includes some environmental clean-up.

