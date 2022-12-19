© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

EMU football getting first bowl win since 1987 could be 'turning point'

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST
albertsons stadium boise state.jpg
Ken Lund | CreativeCommons.org
/
The blue turf at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, the site of the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Eastern Michigan football team will take on San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. The Eagles are attempting to win a bowl game for the first time since 1987.

When Chris Creighton took over as head coach in 2014, the Eagles were among the worst programs in the country. He won just 3 games in his first 2 seasons. Since then, he has taken Eastern to a bowl game in five of the last seven years. This year, EMU won 8 games and won the Michigan MAC trophy. Blake McQueary, sports editor of the Eastern Echo, says winning the school’s second bowl game in history could help Creighton continue to build the program.

“I think that can be a huge turning point for Eastern Michigan football, for sure. And definitely [head coach] Chris Creighton. A win would only draw in more recruits. It would warrant more kids to come and invest in what’s happening here.”

The last time the Eagles won a bowl game 35 years ago, they beat the same San Jose State team in the California Bowl. Live pre-game coverage on WEMU begins at 3 p.m.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
