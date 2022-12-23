Washtenaw Health Plan says enrollment in health marketplace is up

Washtenaw Health Plan officials say more people are getting healthcare coverage through the health insurance marketplace this year.

Nationally, enrollment is up 18 percent so far, and in Michigan the figures are up more than 112,000 from the year before.

The Director of the Washtenaw Health Plan, Jeremy Lapedis, says don’t have local figures yet, but they have also been busier than in previous years.

“This is partially due to the Inflation Reduction Act subsides which make it, so health care plans are more affordable that they were previously, and we’re seeing a lot of folks that are coming and enrolling in plans that cost as little as 10 dollars a month."

Lapedis says those wishing to enroll have until January 15 to sign up for a health plan that starts February 1.

