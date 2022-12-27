EMU officials 'cautiously optimistic' about amount of post-holiday respiratory infections

Influenza and COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Washtenaw County recently, and local health officials are predicting those numbers will increase further due to people gathering together for the holidays.

At Eastern Michigan University, officials say they are prepared for a post-holiday bump in respiratory infections.

Leigh Greden is the EMU President’s Chief of Staff. He says they multiple measures in place, including plans to offer COVID testing and on-campus vaccination clinics.

“We are, on the one hand, cautiously optimistic that the situation will be manageable, but on the other hand, we are always vigilant and doing our best to be prepared for whatever may happen."

Greden says EMU will also relaunch a campaign reminding students and staff to stay home if they are sick.

