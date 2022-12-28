New Washtenaw County fair housing survey expected to show need for improvements

More than a thousand people have added their voices to concerns about housing conditions in Washtenaw County.

The month-long survey conducted by the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development ended just in the past few days.

Those answering the survey were asked to comment on everything from perceptions of discrimination to community resources to neighborhood safety to access to transportation.

Tara Cohen, who helped run the survey, expects housing concerns to be similar to those when the last housing survey was conducted in 2017. At the time, it also included including issues about housing income discrimination.

"Using a housing voucher should be treated just the same as paying out of someone’s income from a job for rent."

Cohen says she was happy to see some communities, like Ann Arbor, begin addressing these income discrimination issues since the last survey. She’s hoping it expands to more communities after the 2022 survey.

