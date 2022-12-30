Ypsilanti's Bicentennial celebration to begin with mystery ball drop on New Year's Eve

Next year will include Ypsilanti’s 200th birthday, and the city will kick off their Bicentennial celebration with a New Year’s Eve party downtown.

Ypsilanti’s Bicentennial celebration has been in the planning stages for the last year. On New Year’s Eve, the party will kick off at 6 p.m. in the lot behind Puffer Red’s just off of Black Lives Matter Blvd. There will be not one, but two ball drops.

For the younger crowd who might not be able to stay up, there is a family-friendly version happening at 7 p.m. This is followed by the traditional ball drop at midnight.

However, what the ball will look like is a mystery, even to Evan Milan, chairman of the Ypsilanti Bicentennial Committee.

“I’m not sure what it’s going to look like but it surely will be unique to Ypsilanti so I’m looking forward to seeing it as much as anyone else may be.”

There will be numerous events happening around the downtown area. The Ypsilanti Historical Museum will be open late showing off Bicentennial exhibits.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

