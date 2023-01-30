Multi-vehicle crash on I-94 involving three semis cleared near Chelsea

A multi-vehicle crash involving three semis shut down westbound I-94 for most of the day has been cleared.

Snowy roads on I-94 near Chelsea led to a semi-truck losing control and jackknifing on the highway around 5 a.m. This happened near the Main Street exit, according to the Michigan State Police. This led to secondary crashes involving two other semis and three passenger vehicles.

Multiple injuries were reported and taken to the hospital. One of them was in critical condition.

After considerable traffic backups throughout the morning and most of the afternoon, the State Police re opened the highway at 3 p.m.

