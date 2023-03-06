Police seeking suspect wanted in connection to sex assaults in Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in two sex assault incidents. They now have a sketch of the suspect.

The assaults happened a week ago. In one instance, a 22-year old woman was walking to the bus stop near Lake Lila Drive near Plymouth Road at 4:30 in the afternoon when someone in a white or silver four-door sedan exited the car and tried to grab her. The victim says the man groped her and tried to pull her toward his vehicle. But she pushed him and broke free.

A second incident that afternoon a 25-year-old woman walking on Nielson Court toward Maiden Lane, a man got out of a four-door sedan and groped her and then exposed himself. The victim ran away.

Now police have an artist’s sketch of the man suspected in both assaults. He is described as a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, about 5'7 or 5'8 with brown curly hair and a full reddish-brown beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org