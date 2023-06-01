Summertime gas program begins in Southeast Michigan counties

Starting today, the summertime gas rules will go into effect in eight Southeast Michigan counties, including Washtenaw County.

You’re not likely to notice when you fill up your gas tank but the gasoline will be a little different. The vapor pressure will be seven pounds per square inch instead of the usual nine.

The summertime gasoline program was created in 1996 as a way to reduce air pollution in high population areas.

Tim White is from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“Basically, the lower vapor pressure in the gasoline causes it to evaporate less, which results in less organic compounds being released into the atmosphere which helps the Southeast Michigan area maintain compliance with the Clean Air Act rules.”

Inspectors will monitor gas stations throughout the summer to make sure they are in compliance.

The summer gas program ends on September 15th.

