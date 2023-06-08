Washtenaw County’s advisory council on reparations adds first four members

The first four members of Washtenaw County’s advisory council on reparations have been selected. They are still looking for 10 more people to fill out the roster.

A press release from the county says the council’s goal is to “outline the specific ways that County policies and practices have historically and continually harmed the lives of Black people." Council members will research that and put forth recommendations for specific action plans to the county.

Justin Hodge is the chair of the Board of Commissioners. He says the plan is to have representatives from different sectors of the community.

“We appointed Julie Steiner for the housing and real estate sector, Gregg Barak for the education, post-secondary sector, Hazelette Crosby-Robinson for health, and Conan Smith for environmental justice.”

The council is still seeking 10 more representatives from other fields: K-12 Education, workforce and economic development, workers' rights, art, civil rights law, the criminal legal system, food security, transit and the faith-based community.

The hope is to assemble the full team by the end of the year.

