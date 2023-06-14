Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office seek help with missing teen

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department has issued this notice:

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and the family of 15yo Arrayan Mahamadou is asking for your help in locating him.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Sunday evening by the family of Arrayan to report that he had run away the previous day (Saturday 6/10/23). Family reports last seeing Arrayan in his room, but when they went to check on him around 7:30pm Saturday evening he had left through his bedroom window. There has been no contact since and deputies have been unable to locate him.



-Last seen wearing: Black sweats, white shirt, and brown hoodie.



-Last seen leaving: Home in the 8000 block of Nottingham in Superior Township.



Although Arrayan left of his own freewill there is concern for his physical safety and we are asking for your help.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 or through our confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.

