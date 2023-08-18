Ypsilanti's Bicentennial celebration aims to "capture the magic" of the city

The city of Ypsilanti will celebrate its Bicentennial on Saturday at Riverside Park.

It will be a full day starting at 8 a.m. with the unofficial opening act of the local rotary club holding its pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The Bicentennial opening ceremony will kick off at 11 a.m. with music from local artists like John E. Lawrence and the Ypsi Youth Choir. There will be musical performances throughout the day along with a vendor market with local artists, a kids' zone, a beer tent with local brewers in the evening. And some local drag queens will hold a family-friendly performance, as well as what is described as a PG-13 version later in the evening.

Annie Somerville is the chair of the Bicentennial Committee. She says the day will capture the elements of the city’s motto, “Pride, Diversity and Heritage”.

"But it will also capture the magic of Ypsilanti. We just have really great artists in our community, and they come from all different backgrounds, and I think that is really what we have tried most to kind of elevate."

Somerville says planning the event was a challenge to have the celebration represent everything that makes Ypsilanti unique.

"It’s an effort to merge all the things that happen in Ypsi throughout the year into one day. So, things like DIYPSI, things like Holy Bones and Ypsi Pride and just the music scene that’s local."

The festivities are scheduled to wrap up around 11 p.m.

You can find more information about the Bicentennial celebration at Ypsi200.com.

