Ypsilanti’s city council to discuss overnight warming shelter locations

Ypsilanti’s city council plans to discuss overnight warming shelter locations at tonight's meeting.

City officials hope to provide more consistent, after-hours warming shelter locations. In addition to the Ypsilanti Freighthouse operating as a daytime warming shelter, the city plans to offer St. Luke’s Episcopal Church as a nighttime warming location Monday through Thursdays. The city is still searching for an overnight shelter to operate though the weekends.

Steve Wilcoxen is the mayor pro-tem and Ward Two council member.

“You know, last year, when we had the warming center at the Freighthouse, it’s like, 'What do we do after hours?' And there was some movement last year, but more movement this year to get Monday through Thursday covered. But, you know, it would be nice to find a place in Ypsi that people can stay over the weekends as well.”



The Delonis Center in Ann Arbor operates as an overnight shelter on the weekends.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org