Kolar wins reelection in Milan mayoral race

Milan voters have reelected Ed Kolar as their Mayor. Kolar will serve another two-year term after beating out political newcomer Danette Talbot Tuesday night. Kolar says his top priorities are streamlining city spending and attracting new residents to Milan. He says he is also working with surrounding counties to develop a sports complex.

We’ve been working, like I say the last year and a half, two years, with Washtenaw county, Monroe county, state of Michigan, to grow our region as a sports tourism area.



Kolar says he hopes the project will finalize during his two-year term. Kolar also says he’ll continue working on the city's long-term financial plan and cut spending in order to reinvest money into projects such as the senior center and city parks.

Additionally, Mary Kerkes won another term on Milan City Council. She’ll be joined by two newcomers. David Snyder and Mathew Stafford won the other two seats being vacated by David Baldwin and Jessie Nie. They chose not to run for reelection. Kerkes, Snyder and Stafford will all serve four-year terms on council.

