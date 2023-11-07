Washtenaw County election officials expect modest turnout for today's elections

Voting officials say turnout will be modest at today's general election when compared to years when national and statewide issues draw voters to the ballot.

Voters will decide on mayoral candidates, city council members, and charter agreements throughout Washtenaw County. Local voting officials say they expect turnout to hover around 20%, with many voters already returning their absentee ballot.

Ed Golembiewski is the director of elections in Washtenaw County. He says, in future elections, all jurisdictions will offer nine full days of early voting.

“Going forward in 2024, beginning with the presidential primary, early voting will be in effect everywhere in Washtenaw County and, in fact, throughout the state.”

Scio Township is the only jurisdiction offering early voting this election. Golembiewski says over 150 people voted early in Scio Township.

