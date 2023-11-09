Ypsilanti City Council approved purchase of $3.7 million property

The Ypsilanti City Council approved $3.7 million to purchase a property intended to house the city’s Department of Public Services.

Once acquired, construction on 599 South Mansfield Street would cost about $2.7 million. Some residents voiced concerns about the cost of the property and construction.

Steve Wilcoxen is Ypsilanti’s mayor pro-tem and ward two council member. At the meeting, he said that despite the cost, this property is the best option for DPS operations.

“Overall, 599 is a less expensive option. It is a significant cost to the city. When we look at the general fund and what this is going to take to do that, it’s a hit.”

Five members voted in favor of the purchase, one was absent, and one abstained. It’s now up to the mayor and city manager to authorize the purchase.

