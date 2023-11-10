230 fallen Michigan soldiers to be honored at Ann Arbor's Veterans Park on Veterans Day

The South-Central Michigan chapter of Veterans for Peace will honor Michigan soldiers lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th.

There will be 230 markers, one for each soldier from Michigan lost in Iraq and Afghanistan, at Veterans Park in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The display is intended to be a space to grieve and educate the public on the wars.

Michael Muha is a member of the local chapter of Veterans for Peace. He hopes people will consider the human cost of wars he says are often unnecessary.

“The idea is to raise the consciousness of people looking at this. Hopefully, they remember, you know, that these people died. Try to think about why they died and if really it was something that should have been done.”

Muha encourages veterans to use local resources, such as the Washtenaw County Veterans Affairs Department and the VA hospital.

