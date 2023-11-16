Washtenaw County’s Racial Equity Officer named local DEI leader

Washtenaw County’s own Alize Asberry Payne has been recognized as a local leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Alize Asberry Payne has served as Washtenaw County’s Racial Equity Officer for five years. Payne oversees county programs and policies related to equity, such as the COVID-19 pandemic when she developed an equitable distribution plan for vaccines, personal protective equipment, and funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Payne says it’s an honor to be highlighted among folks advocating for equity across the state.

“Just blown away about being included, given just the phenomenal other nominees. I feel like I’m standing in the company of giants when I look at the list of people and all the work that is happening across the state of Michigan.”

Payne says she’s excited for the future of the department and to continue working on projects, including creating a county reparations plan and investing in housing equity.

