Ypsilanti continues search for permanent city manager

Ypsilanti City Council voted to increase the salary range and reopen applications for city manager.

Last week, the City Council voted unanimously to continue the search for a city manager. The city has been looking to fill the role permanently since Frances McMullan, who worked for the city for 16 years, retired in August.

The search persists throughout an investigation involving McMullan’s use of a city-issued credit card. The Council also voted to increase the salary range for the position, marking a maximum of $140,000 for the role.

The council hopes to select a finalist in mid-December.

