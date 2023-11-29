Three Ypsilanti City Council members face recall campaign

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown and City Council members Desirae Simmons and Jennifer Symanns are facing a recall campaign after a controversial property purchase.

This month, the Ypsilanti City Council approved the purchase of a $3.7 million property to relocate the city’s Department of Public Services. Now, residents concerned with the high cost of the project have moved to recall three city council members that approved the purchase.

Cheryl Farmer is a former mayor of Ypsilanti and is organizing the recall effort. She says this city isn’t in the financial position to make this rushed purchase.

“Now this is a city that’s…broke. And the reserves, as a result, are dwindling. You can imagine that $3.7 million would be a big hit.”

On December 19th, the city council will review the city budget and vote to finalize the DPS property purchase.

