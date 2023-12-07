Residents stop recall campaign against Ypsilanti mayor

Ypsilanti residents have stopped the recall effort against Mayor Nicole Brown but plan to go forward with the campaign against City Council members Desirae Simmons and Jennifer Symanns.

Those in support of the recall say that City Council's decision to purchase a multi-million-dollar property to relocate the city’s Department of Public Services yard was financially irresponsible. However, at this week's meeting, the majority of council, including Mayor Nicole Brown, voted to halt the purchase.

The city now plans to make gradual repairs to the current yard. It’s unclear how much those renovations will cost, or how long the project will take.

Ward 2 Council member Jennifer Symanns has already submitted her resignation from council and did not attend the meeting. Ward 3 council member Desirae Simmons abstained from voting on the resolution.

The Washtenaw County Election Commission will hold a hearing reviewing the language of the recall petitions Friday, December 8th at 1PM.

