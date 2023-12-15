Ann Arbor City Council to consider first part of pedestrian railway underpass project

The Ann Arbor City Council will consider a resolution to begin constructing a pedestrian underpass at the Bandemer-Barton Trail.

The resolution would enter the city into a cost-sharing agreement with the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission to construct a pedestrian path under a railroad.

Hillary Hanzel is a park planner and landscape architect for the City of Ann Arbor. She says the route would minimize trespassing over the train tracks that run between the two parks.

“There’s a long history of illegal crossing of the railroad in that location, and so, this tunnel will provide a safe and legal crossing in that highly desired location.”

The resolution only includes the trail portion of the project, which Hanzel describes as an accessible, concrete path that connects to the Border-to-Border Trail. The city is still waiting on construction to clear to go forward with building the underpass.

The Ann Arbor City Council will meet Monday, December 18th at 7PM.

