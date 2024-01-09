Ypsilanti City Council will consider decriminalizing some hallucinogenic plants 

The Ypsilanti City Council will consider a resolution to effectively decriminalize entheogenic plants.

The resolution aims to make the possession of entheogenic plants of the lowest priority for the City of Ypsilanti, freeing staff and law enforcement to address more pressing issues throughout the city.

If passed, the resolution would halt the use of city funds to investigate and arrest those engaging with entheogenic plants. Similar resolutions have been adopted in Ann Arbor and Detroit, decriminalizing hallucinogenic plants often used in religious and ceremonial practices, including those scheduled at state and federal levels, such as peyote or psilocybin mushrooms.

Council will also discuss issuing a statement in support of a statewide decriminalization law.

The Ypsilanti City Council plans to meet tonight at 6 PM. Council will interview candidates for City Manager on Wednesday, January 10 beginning at 6 PM.

