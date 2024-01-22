Washtenaw County offers discounted radon testing kits

Washtenaw County Health officials are encouraging residents to test their homes for radon, a carcinogenic gas.

Because of the county’s geology, it is common to see elevated levels of radon in homes. The county is providing discounted test kits through the end of February.

Angela Parsons is with the Washtenaw County Health Department. She suggests testing in the winter because there is less outside air circulating in homes, allowing for more accurate results.

“You can’t see, smell, or taste radon, so testing is the only way to know if it’s there."

According to the county health department, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers.

Test kits can be purchased for $5 at the Ypsilanti Clerk's office, the Washtenaw County Environmental Health division, Sharon Township Hall, and the Ypsilanti Township Residential Services Department.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org