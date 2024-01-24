Washtenaw County commissioner has high hopes for Governor's Whitmer's State of the State address

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will make her sixth State of the State address this evening. The address will highlight the governor's accomplishments and lay out her agenda for the year.

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners chair Justin Hodge says among the issues he’d like the Governor to address is keeping talent in-state.

“I would love to hear a strategy around retaining graduates from our higher ed institutions. I know that increasing the population of Michigan has been a huge focus of the governor. And here in Washtenaw County, we have several higher ed institutions.”

Hodge also wants to hear more from Whitmer on affordable housing and homelessness.

The Governor will deliver her address at seven this evening.

