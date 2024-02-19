Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority explores expanding routes to alleviate US-23 congestion

While the Michigan Department of Transportation investigates widening US-23, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is offering alternatives to relieve congestion from I-94 to M-14.

Following public backlash to the potential widening of US-23, TheRide has offered to assist MDOT in creating an alternative plan to expand public transportation routes, rather than highways.

Matt Carpenter is the CEO of the AAATA. He says, with proper funding, TheRide could create “express” routes that cater to commuters with pick up points at park-and-rides near the highways.

“Very frequent highway coach bus service carrying people up the freeways into their destinations in Ann Arbor, then getting them back to their cars at the end of the afternoon."

Carpenter says the organization has already identified possible express bus pick-up points, such as the park-and-ride at US-23 and Eight Mile Road.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org